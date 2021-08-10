Advertisement

Sen. Durbin praises passage of infrastructure bill in Senate

The bill now heads to the House of Representatives for consideration.
Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act
Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act(KFYR)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 1:39 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WIFR) - U.S. Senate Majority Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL) issued a statement after the Senate passed the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act by a bipartisan vote of 69-30.

The bill now heads to the House of Representatives for consideration.

“The fact that the Senate has effectively addressed the challenge to rebuild our infrastructure makes history. Americans have asked us to fix crumbling roads and bridges, expand public transit and rail, and provide clean drinking water in their communities for decades. That moment has finally arrived in the Senate. This bipartisan bill represents the largest long-term investment in our infrastructure in nearly a century,” Sen. Durbin said on Tuesday. “This historic deal was reached because Democrats and Republicans worked together – along with President Biden’s steadfast support – to make it a reality.”

The bipartisan $1.2 trillion bill will attempt to re-build roads, railways, transit, and bridges; give high-speed internet and clean water to every household in America; and to create millions of union jobs across the country. 

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

McDonald’s ice cream machine company hit with restraining order
Around 11 p.m. Loves Park Police responded to the 7700 block of Venus for reports of a shooting...
Woman murdered overnight, Loves Park PD search for suspect
Winnebago County State’s Attorney J. Hanley and Winnebago County Sheriff Gary Caruana to...
Man to be charged in murder of missing McHenry County woman
Sycamore couple got a first hand look at the damage mother nature can inflict in just a matter...
Sycamore couple watches tornado form and head straight for their home
Former City of Rockford Mayor McNamara's Chief of Staff.
Chief of Staff to Mayor McNamara leaves administration

Latest News

Durand schools will continue to allow for optional masks and parental choice for the upcoming...
Masks optional at Durand schools for upcoming school year
On Tuesday, a first degree murder charge was issued against 33-year-old Jonathan Vanduyn for...
Wis. man charged for murder of Michelle Arnold-Boesiger, abducted own daughter
The snack food manufacturer will be hosting the job fair at their main production facility at...
Axium Foods to host job fair Aug. 13
Bob “Spiffy” Salcido is now a centenarian, and to celebrate his 100th birthday, he was treated...
Belvidere WWII vet celebrates 100th birthday