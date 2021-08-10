Sen. Durbin praises passage of infrastructure bill in Senate

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WIFR) - U.S. Senate Majority Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL) issued a statement after the Senate passed the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act by a bipartisan vote of 69-30.

The bill now heads to the House of Representatives for consideration.

“The fact that the Senate has effectively addressed the challenge to rebuild our infrastructure makes history. Americans have asked us to fix crumbling roads and bridges, expand public transit and rail, and provide clean drinking water in their communities for decades. That moment has finally arrived in the Senate. This bipartisan bill represents the largest long-term investment in our infrastructure in nearly a century,” Sen. Durbin said on Tuesday. “This historic deal was reached because Democrats and Republicans worked together – along with President Biden’s steadfast support – to make it a reality.”

The bipartisan $1.2 trillion bill will attempt to re-build roads, railways, transit, and bridges; give high-speed internet and clean water to every household in America; and to create millions of union jobs across the country.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.