Rockford residents reflect on one year since derecho storm

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - On August 10, 2020, a Derecho tore through Northern Illinois. In less than two hours, the storm destroyed properties and left thousands without power.

“There were cars, and there were fences down, and there were trees down,” said Rockford resident, Doug McDuff. “There was a lot of damage over at Rock Valley College across the street.”

The 70 mile per hour storm’s remains stretched across 90,000 square miles of the region. It uprooted a tree that crashed into Jon Chasek’s car just minutes after he got out.

“It pierced the sunroof, and then went directly through right here on the seat, and then it went through to the backseat, and it came completely through into this seat,” said Chasek.

The derecho also spawned three tornados - one that destroyed Doug McDuff’s home near Spring Creek and Mulford Road in Rockford.

“They put us up in a hotel for 7 weeks,” McDuff said. “We actually didn’t get back into the house until Halloween 2020.”

After $116 thousand in repairs, McDuff’s life is back to normal. Except for maybe the way he responds to severe weather warnings.

“When I hear a tornado warning, I start thinking about going to the basement. I would laugh that off before,” said McDuff. “I always said that happens somewhere else... well it hit right here.”

