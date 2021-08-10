Wis. man charged for murder of Michelle Arnold-Boesiger, abducted own daughter

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - On Tuesday, a first degree murder charge was issued against 33-year-old Jonathan Vanduyn for the murder of Michelle Arnold-Boesiger.

Winnebago County State’s Attorney J. Hanley and Winnebago County Sheriff Gary Caruana announced that Arnold-Boesiger was murdered on or about Nov. 15, 2020. Vanduyn also faces a charge of concealment of a homicidal death.

On March 1, the McHenry County Sheriff’s Office, assisted by the Roscoe Police Department, executed a search warrant at U-Haul Storage of Roscoe. This storage shed was rented by Arnold-Boesiger, who had been reported missing in Nov. of 2020.

Upon making entry into the storage shed, a black Jeep Renegade was found inside. This vehicle was registered to Jonathan Vanduyn. Michelle Arnold-Boesiger was recovered inside and was found dead. Her body had been covered with blankets and bedding. There was also odor eliminator in the vehicle that appeared to be placed there to cover up the inevitable decomposition of her body, according to the Winnebago County State’s Attorney’s Office.

Dr. Mark Peters conducted the autopsy on Arnold-Boesiger’s body. The body was in a state of petrification and was partially mummified. Dr. Peters saw no significant injuries on the body.

Dr. Peters suggested that the cause of death was undetermined. Dr. Peters opined that the manner of death was either homicide by asphyxiation, accidental from the ingestion of drugs, or a combination of the two, i.e. that she was rendered unconscious by drugs and then asphyxiated.

Jonathan Vanduyn and Michelle Arnold-Boesiger had been in a romantic relationship at the time she was reported missing, and there was a history of physical abuse of Michelle Arnold-Boesiger by Jonathan Vanduyn. In Oct. of 2020, Michelle Arnold-Boesiger and Jonathan Vanduyn started living with a Dean Ellis in Mosinee, Wisconsin. They were purchasing and renovating a fifth wheel trailer from Dean Ellis and staying with him during the process, according to the Winnebago County State’s Attorney’s Office.

Tollway and cellular phone records showed that Michelle Arnold-Boesiger and Jonathan Vanduyn traveled to the Roscoe and Rockford area on a daily basis in Michelle Arnold-Boesiger’s white Dodge Ram truck from Oct. of 2020 until mid-Nov. of 2020.

The last person known to have a physical encounter with Michelle Arnold-Boesiger was Dean Ellis in Mosinee, Wisconsin. Dean Ellis said that this was in the late evening hours of Nov. 14, 2020 or the early morning hours of Nov. 15, 2020 and she was with Jonathan Vanduyn. This information was corroborated with cellular phone records, according to the Winnebago County State’s Attorney’s Office.

Cellular phone records show that on Nov. 15, 2020 Michelle Arnold-Boesiger and Jonathan Vanduyn were in the area of U-Haul storage in Roscoe. The passcode provided to Arnold-Boesiger to enter and exit this facility was also used on multiple occasions on this date beginning at 11:10 a.m. At 2:23 p.m. Arnold-Boesiger is on a recorded line asking to refill a prescription at a pain management clinic in Algonquin.

At approximately 2:28 p.m. Arnold-Boesiger’s debit card is used at Home Depot to purchase the items found in the Jeep Renegade that we believe to be put there to mask the odor of a dead body like odor eliminating products, gorilla tape, and heavy duty garbage bags. At 2:44 p.m. Arnold-Boesiger’s passcode is again used to enter the storage shed, according to the Winnebago County State’s Attorney’s Office.

At 3:47 p.m. Michelle Arnold-Boesiger’s white Dodge Ram truck was captured on the Illinois Tollway cameras. In the image Jonathan Vanduyn is driving the truck and Michelle Arnold-Boesiger’s service dog “Atticus” is sitting in the passenger seat. This was approximately four and a half hours after Arnold-Boesiger’s and Jonathan Vanduyn’s phones entered the Roscoe area and the first entry code was entered at U-Haul storage. In Tollway videos from before Nov. 15, 2020, Arnold-Boesiger was always seen sitting in the front passenger seat while Jonathan Vanduyn is driving.

Over the course of the next several weeks, Arnold-Boesiger’s debit card was used on multiple occasions by Jonathan Vanduyn. Michelle Arnold-Boesiger’s cellular phone was still on and active at this time but always traveling directly with Jonathan Vanduyn’s cell phone, according to the Winnebago County State’s Attorney’s Office.

During the second week of Dec. of 2020, Vanduyn abducted his 10-year-old daughter from Wisconsin and drove her to a remote location in Indiana. In just over a day, the daughter was recovered and Jonathan Vanduyn was taken into custody. He was traveling in Michelle Arnold-Boesiger’s white Dodge Ram and staying in the fifth wheel trailer he repaired at Dean Ellis’s shop. During a search of the trailer Officers and FBI Agents found several of Michelle Arnold-Boesiger’s belongings including her cellular phone.

The investigation was performed by the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office with assistance from the Roscoe Police Department, the McHenry County Sheriff’s Office, and the Federal Bureau of Investigations.

