Masks optional at Durand schools for upcoming school year

By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 12:41 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
DURAND, Ill. (WIFR) - Durand schools will continue to allow for optional masks and parental choice for the upcoming school year, according to an announcement Tuesday.

Students who have been vaccinated are not required to wear a mask or facial covering. Durand schools are recommending that all students who are not vaccinated to wear a face mask, but it will not be a school requirement.

Staff masking will also be optional. There will be two exceptions to this rule, according to the school district. Facial coverings will still be required during school bus and van transportation and at all indoor sporting events, according to the school district.

Student and staff quarantining will still be a necessary mitigation as outlined by the Winnebago County Health Department.

“If a child arrives at school wearing a mask, our staff will do the best that we can to encourage safe and appropriate mask wearing while they are in the school building. This guidance could change at anytime depending on the COVID status of our school and/or community,” Durand school said on the Durand CUSD 322 Facebook page.

