Marengo man charged with first degree murder

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A 33-year-old Marengo man faces murder charges in the death of a woman whose body was found in a Roscoe storage unit earlier this year.

“There’s no more serious crime than a murder,” said Winnebago County State’s Attorney J. Hanley.

Jonathan Vanduyn is charged with first degree murder in the death of a McHenry County woman, Michelle Arnold-Boesiger. Hanley says the two were romantically involved.

“Tollway and cellular phone records show that Michelle Arnold-Boesiger and Jonathan Vanduyn traveled to the Roscoe/Rockford area on a nearly daily basis,” Hanley said. “During these trips there exists documentation including video of Arnold-Boesiger filling prescriptions and pawning items in the area.”

On the morning of Nov. 15, 2020, investigators say the two went into a Roscoe U-Haul storage facility where Arnold-Boesiger rented a unit. Nearly four and a half hours later, Illinois tollway cameras captured video of her truck with only Vanduyn and a dog inside.

“During the late afternoon on this date, Vanduyn texted Dean Ellis that Arnold-Boesiger had overdosed and went to the hospital,” Hanley said. “A search of the hospitals in the Rockford area revealed that Arnold-Boesiger had not been treated at a hospital.”

But, on March 1 of this year, Arnold-Boesiger’s body was found at the Roscoe storage unit inside a black Jeep Renegade registered to Vanduyn. The medical examiner believes she died either from asphyxiation, a drug overdose, or a combination of both. Hanley says Vanduyn must pay for his crime.

“Like we will for all victims, we’ll seek justice and in this case it will be the top end of the sentence,” Hanley said.

Here is the breakdown of what investigators say happened leading up to Arnold-Boesiger’s death.

As far back as October of 2020 cameras show the two passing through the Rockford/Roscoe area almost daily.

11:10 a.m. on Nov. 15, 2020, investigators indicated the two entered the Roscoe storage unit.

At 2:23 p.m. police say the victim was on a recorded line asking to refill a prescription in Algonquin IL.

At 2:28 p.m. her debit card was used at a Home Depot to purchase gorilla tape, heavy duty garbage bags and odor eliminating products. All of these products were found with Arnold-Boesiger’s body inside the storage unit.

Then, at 2:44 p.m. the victim’s passcode was used to enter the storage unit.

Hanley says about a hour later at 3:47 p.m. cameras captured Arnold-Boesiger’s truck on the Illinois tollway with just Vanduyn and a dog inside.

On March 1, 2021, officers found the victim’s body at her storage unit inside the black Jeep Renegade.

Vanduyn will be tried in Winnebago County. An initial court date is pending. We will continue to follow this case.

