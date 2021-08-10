Keep Northern Illinois Beautiful closed Tuesday due to heat index

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Keep Northern Illinois Beautiful will close its recycle center drop-off for Tuesday, Aug. 10, at the Hydraulic Road location in Rockford due to the high heat index.

“The safety of our volunteers is our priority. We apologize for any inconvenience and appreciate your understanding,” according to KNIB.

There will be no donation drop offs at the 4665 Hydraulic Rd. location.

