Keep Northern Illinois Beautiful closed Tuesday due to heat index

‘The safety of our volunteers is our priority,’ according to Keep Northern Illinois Beautiful.
Heat graphic
Heat graphic(Associated Press)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 3:28 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Keep Northern Illinois Beautiful will close its recycle center drop-off for Tuesday, Aug. 10, at the Hydraulic Road location in Rockford due to the high heat index.

“The safety of our volunteers is our priority. We apologize for any inconvenience and appreciate your understanding,” according to KNIB.

There will be no donation drop offs at the 4665 Hydraulic Rd. location.

