Advertisement

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Severe storms in Iowa to impact the Stateline this evening

By Ethan Rosuck
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 4:05 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for the entire Stateline until 10 p.m. Tuesday, as storms that are currently forming a line in Iowa look to continue moving east and impact the Stateline during the evening hours.

A Severe T-Storm Watch has been issued for the Stateline through 10 p.m.
A Severe T-Storm Watch has been issued for the Stateline through 10 p.m.(Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

With an extremely hot and moist atmosphere, these storms are having no problems forming throughout Iowa and will have no problem holding in Illinois. Dew points in many locales reached the low-to-mid 80s with heat index values all across the Stateline well above 100 degrees. This is a perfect environment for storms to get energy from, as the warm air aloft in our atmosphere (the cap) is breaking.

A line of storms is forming in eastern Iowa before moving here over the next couple of hours.
A line of storms is forming in eastern Iowa before moving here over the next couple of hours.(Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)
Heat index values in spots are well over 80 degrees, making for very humid air.
Heat index values in spots are well over 80 degrees, making for very humid air.(Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)
The storms have lots of energy and moisture to work with here as heat index values are all well...
The storms have lots of energy and moisture to work with here as heat index values are all well over 100 degrees.(Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

The timeframe to monitor would be 5-9 p.m. with the storms moving from west to east. Now while all modes of severe weather are possible, damaging winds are by far the biggest threat. Some spots could see peak gusts of 70-75 miles per hour or at times, much higher than that. In addition, lots of lightning, torrential downpours, hail and an isolated tornado can’t be ruled out. These storms also come on the one year anniversary of the derecho that left $11 billion worth of damage throughout the Midwest.

Storms will continue moving east through about 9-10 p.m. before they exit.
Storms will continue moving east through about 9-10 p.m. before they exit.(Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)
Storms will continue moving east through about 9-10 p.m. before they exit.
Storms will continue moving east through about 9-10 p.m. before they exit.(Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)
Storms will continue moving east through about 9-10 p.m. before they exit.
Storms will continue moving east through about 9-10 p.m. before they exit.(Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)
Storms will continue moving east through about 9-10 p.m. before they exit.
Storms will continue moving east through about 9-10 p.m. before they exit.(Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)
This will be a heavy wind-driven event with all modes of severe weather still possible.
This will be a heavy wind-driven event with all modes of severe weather still possible.(Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

We remain under an Enhanced (Category 3 of 5) Risk for severe weather from the Storm Prediction Center ahead of the storms arrival. Be sure to have multiple ways to receive warnings including our on-air coverage on WIFR, on Facebook and via our 23 First Alert Weather App.

The entire Stateline is under an Enhanced Risk for severe weather this evening with winds being...
The entire Stateline is under an Enhanced Risk for severe weather this evening with winds being the biggest threats.(Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)
Before you go to bed, no matter where you are, be sure to have multiple ways of receiving...
Before you go to bed, no matter where you are, be sure to have multiple ways of receiving warnings.(Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

McDonald’s ice cream machine company hit with restraining order
Around 11 p.m. Loves Park Police responded to the 7700 block of Venus for reports of a shooting...
Woman murdered overnight, Loves Park PD search for suspect
Winnebago County State’s Attorney J. Hanley and Winnebago County Sheriff Gary Caruana to...
Man to be charged in murder of missing McHenry County woman
Sycamore couple got a first hand look at the damage mother nature can inflict in just a matter...
Sycamore couple watches tornado form and head straight for their home
Former City of Rockford Mayor McNamara's Chief of Staff.
Chief of Staff to Mayor McNamara leaves administration

Latest News

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Heat, Humidity, and more Storms
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Heat, Humidity, and more Storms
Areawide, expect heat indices to reach 100° or higher.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Dangerous heat and humidity Tuesday to precede next round of strong/severe storms
Another round of strong to severe storms appears to be a good bet late Tuesday or Tuesday night.
Mark's Monday Forecast -- 8/9/2021
Showers, Thunderstorms, and Humid
Showers, Thunderstorms, and Humid