FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Severe storms in Iowa to impact the Stateline this evening

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for the entire Stateline until 10 p.m. Tuesday, as storms that are currently forming a line in Iowa look to continue moving east and impact the Stateline during the evening hours.

A Severe T-Storm Watch has been issued for the Stateline through 10 p.m. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

With an extremely hot and moist atmosphere, these storms are having no problems forming throughout Iowa and will have no problem holding in Illinois. Dew points in many locales reached the low-to-mid 80s with heat index values all across the Stateline well above 100 degrees. This is a perfect environment for storms to get energy from, as the warm air aloft in our atmosphere (the cap) is breaking.

A line of storms is forming in eastern Iowa before moving here over the next couple of hours. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Heat index values in spots are well over 80 degrees, making for very humid air. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

The storms have lots of energy and moisture to work with here as heat index values are all well over 100 degrees. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

The timeframe to monitor would be 5-9 p.m. with the storms moving from west to east. Now while all modes of severe weather are possible, damaging winds are by far the biggest threat. Some spots could see peak gusts of 70-75 miles per hour or at times, much higher than that. In addition, lots of lightning, torrential downpours, hail and an isolated tornado can’t be ruled out. These storms also come on the one year anniversary of the derecho that left $11 billion worth of damage throughout the Midwest.

Storms will continue moving east through about 9-10 p.m. before they exit. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

This will be a heavy wind-driven event with all modes of severe weather still possible. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

We remain under an Enhanced (Category 3 of 5) Risk for severe weather from the Storm Prediction Center ahead of the storms arrival. Be sure to have multiple ways to receive warnings including our on-air coverage on WIFR, on Facebook and via our 23 First Alert Weather App.

The entire Stateline is under an Enhanced Risk for severe weather this evening with winds being the biggest threats. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Before you go to bed, no matter where you are, be sure to have multiple ways of receiving warnings. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

