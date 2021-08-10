Advertisement

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Heat, Humidity, and more Storms

Severe Storms Possible 5 - 11 PM
By Aaron Wilson
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 6:12 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Dangerously hot and humid this afternoon with heat advisories for the entire viewing area. Highs will top out in the middle 90′s with a heat index around 105 degrees. Showers and thunderstorms could develop again this evening 5 - 11 PM with ALL forms of severe weather possible. The storm prediction center has placed us in the enhanced risk zone.

