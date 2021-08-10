FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Dangerous heat and humidity Tuesday to precede next round of strong/severe storms

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Without a doubt, Monday’s to go in the books as having been one of the most eventful, if not the most eventful on of 2021 thus far, meteorologically speaking. Monday saw a total of 16 reports of tornadoes, according to the Storm Prediction Center, 14 of which having occurred in Illinois. Thankfully, things have quieted down considerably Monday evening, though the lull may only be a brief one, as Tuesday may turn out to be even more eventful.

Before we discuss our chances for more severe weather Tuesday, it’s imperative to address something that will affect anyone and everyone throughout the Stateline, and that’s the heat. Heat Advisories go into effect come midday Tuesday and will remain in effect into the early evening hours. Current model projections suggest that most, if not all Stateline communities will see heat indices top out north of 100° at some point Tuesday afternoon.

The combination of mid-90s temperatures and mid-70s dew point will make it feel like well over 100° Tuesday afternoon. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Areawide, expect heat indices to reach 100° or higher. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

The heat and humidity will also provide an environment chock full of fuel to ignite thunderstorms on potentially more than one occasion Tuesday. These, too, may pack quite a punch!

If enough sunshine penetrates through the clouds late Tuesday morning or early afternoon, clusters of showers and storms may very well initiate.

If enough sun pokes through the clouds in the afternoon, an initial cluster of storms may erupt during the afternoon hours. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

There’s greater confidence in another complex of storms advancing into our area during the evening hours Tuesday. That’s going to be the time we’re to be most on alert as these storms are likely to be quite strong, especially if the first round of storms doesn’t materialize as currently projected. In stark contrast to Monday’s slow-moving storms, Tuesday evening’s clusters will be moving much more quickly, likely between 45 and 55mph.

Another formidable cluster of storms will rapidly barrel through the area sometime Tuesday evening. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Storms should begin to exit the area shortly after sunset. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Any and all storms should be out of here by 11:00pm. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

The atmospheric setup Tuesday is one that catches the eye of meteorologists. The amount of energy available to the storms is positively off the charts, and the fast-moving nature of them suggests it wouldn’t take much to get some rather robust winds to rush out ahead of them. That’s why the Storm Prediction Center has pegged a Level 3, Enhanced Risk over the entire Stateline late Tuesday into Tuesday evening. By comparison, Monday’s risk assessment was Level 2, so Tuesday could be potentially more ominous. Also worth noting, Tuesday’s storms will cover a much more widespread amount of real estate, unlike Monday’s storms that were far more selective.

The entire Stateline has been placed under a Level 3, Enhanced Risk for severe thunderstorms Tuesday afternoon and evening. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

As for the individual threats facing our area during that time, it’s our thought that gusty winds represent, by far, the main severe threat here. It’s not hard to imagine gusts reaching 80mph in some spots. Hail’s not to be ruled out in the least either, though that threat may be just a bit higher in Wisconsin than it is here. As for tornadoes, the setup’s not as ideal as it was Monday, though one or two brief twisters aren’t to be ruled out entirely.

By far, extremely gusty winds will present the main weather threat with Tuesday's storms. A few storms may contain hail, and an isolated tornado is possible. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

What’s interesting is that this potentially high-end severe weather event’s to come on the one year anniversary of last August’s derecho that swept through Iowa and Illinois, doing billions of dollars in damage in the process. That’s not to say we’re expecting a repeat performance Tuesday, it’s just a reminder that there’s historical precedence of such events happening here this time of year.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.