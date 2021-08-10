ComEd: Prepared for severe weather on anniversary of derecho

CHICAGO (WIFR) - On Aug. 10, 2020, northern Illinois faced a historic storm, known as a derecho, that spawned 15 tornadoes, hurricane-force winds, significant lightning and driving rain.

On Aug. 10, 2021, ComEd said they are preparing for extreme weather coming into the area Tuesday evening by proactively opening their Emergency Operations Center and getting equipment and additional crews in place to respond to potential power interruptions. Forecasts project severe heat, possible lightning and wind gusts of up to 35 to 45 mph.

“This week, the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) released its latest report, which contains a grim outlook of the widespread, rapid, and intensifying impacts of the climate crisis due to fossil-fuel emissions,” Joe Dominguez, CEO of ComEd said. “As the IPCC report lays out so clearly, we must reinforce the electric grid to be more resilient because it is often the last line of defense for the communities that entrust us to power their lives and livelihoods.”

When responding to power outages caused by storms, ComEd’s priority is to restore critical facilities such as police and fire stations, nursing homes and hospitals first, followed by restoring areas with the greatest number of customers.

“The company will further increase its focus on critical care facilities as they are more critical than ever during the COVID-19 pandemic,” according to ComEd.

Public safety is paramount, and ComEd encourages customers to take the following precautions:

If a downed power line is spotted, immediately call ComEd at 1-800-EDISON1 (1-800-334-7661). Spanish-speaking customers should call 1-800-95-LUCES (1-800-955-8237).

Never approach a downed power line. Always assume a power line is extremely dangerous and energized.

In the event of an outage, do not approach ComEd crews working to restore power to ask about restoration times. Crews may be working on live electrical equipment, and the perimeter of the work zone may be hazardous. Additionally, for the safety of themselves and the public, crews are practicing social distancing.

ComEd urges customers to contact the company immediately if they experience a power outage. Customers can text OUT to 26633 (COMED) to report an outage and receive restoration information and can follow the company on Twitter @ComEd or on Facebook at Facebook.com/ComEd. Customers can also call 1-800 EDISON1 (1-800-334-7661), or report outages via the website at ComEd.com/report. Spanish-speaking customers should call 1-800-95-LUCES (1-800-955-8237).

ComEd’s mobile app for iPhone and Android® smart phones gives customers the ability to report power outages and manage their accounts; download the app at ComEd.com/app. ComEd’s interactive outage map on its website at ComEd.com/map allows customers to easily find information on the location and size of outages and get estimated power restoration times.

