Boone County reports 46.38% of population fully vaccinated against COVID

There are 24,848 people fully vaccinated in the county, that’s among a population of 53,577.
As of Aug. 10, the Boone County Health Department reported 49,903 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered. (WHSV)(WHSV)
By WIFR News
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 4:03 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
BELVIDERE, Ill. (WIFR) - As of Aug. 10, the Boone County Health Department reported 49,903 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered.

There are 24,848 people fully vaccinated in the county, that’s among a population of 53,577. That is a 46.38 percent fully vaccinated rate, according to the Boone County Health Department.

COVID-19 vaccine clinics available.
COVID-19 vaccine clinics available.(Boone County Health Department)

