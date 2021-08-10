Boone County reports 46.38% of population fully vaccinated against COVID
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 4:03 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
BELVIDERE, Ill. (WIFR) - As of Aug. 10, the Boone County Health Department reported 49,903 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered.
There are 24,848 people fully vaccinated in the county, that’s among a population of 53,577. That is a 46.38 percent fully vaccinated rate, according to the Boone County Health Department.
