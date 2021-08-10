Advertisement

Belvidere WWII vet celebrates 100th birthday

By Danielle Tumilowicz
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 7:53 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
BELVIDERE, Ill. (WIFR) - A 100 year celebration for a hometown hero was held in Belvidere Monday afternoon.

Bob “Spiffy” Salcido is now a centenarian, and to celebrate his 100th birthday, he was treated to a drive-by birthday parade at the Belvidere American Legion on Chrysler Drive.

Salcido was awarded five battle stars for his actions during World War II. His ship was hit by a Japanese torpedo in 1954. Friends and family celebrated his birthday, but also said we should use every opportunity we can to honor our local veterans.

“There’s not too many World War II veterans left, and it’s a great opportunity for us to say thank you for Bob’s service and to honor him for all he has done for the community and for our country,” said Robert Ryder with the Boone County Veteran Assistance Commission. “Just to let him know that we appreciate him and appreciate his efforts serving in the Navy during World War II fighting against the Japanese.”

