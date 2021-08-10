Axium Foods to host job fair Aug. 13

SOUTH BELOIT, Ill. (WIFR) - Axium Foods will be hosting a job fair on Friday, August 13 from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The snack food manufacturer will be hosting the job fair at their main production facility at 4732 Prairie Hill in South Beloit.

Axium Foods is looking to fill more than 25 positions in packaging, warehouse, quality assurance, maintenance and more. Part-time positions are also available, including weekend hours for students looking to earn extra cash. Axium Foods managers will be on hand to conduct prescreen interviews.

“The snack industry has continued to evolve and business here at Axium continues to grow. We’re in search of dedicated people who want to grow with us,” Jeff Kizer, director of human resources at Axium Foods, said.

No appointment is necessary and all job-seekers are encouraged to attend. Attendees interested in warehouse work or local CDL driver positions are welcome to apply at the Axium Foods distribution center.

No experience is necessary for many positions and on-the-job training will be provided. Manufacturing, packaging, or food handling experience is beneficial but not required. Position availability varies across three production shifts, according to the company.

Axium Foods is located at 239 Oak Grove Ave., just down the street from the South Beloit Post Office and across the street from Viking Lanes. Signs will be in place to direct job-seekers to the event.

For more information, visit the Axium Foods website.

