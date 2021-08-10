Advertisement

Annual Rockford Day Blood Drive Aug. 13-14

Promotions are valid at both Rockford donor centers, at 419 N. Sixth St. and 3065 N. Perryville Rd.
The Rock River Valley Blood Center will join Rockford-area organizations and businesses for...
The Rock River Valley Blood Center will join Rockford-area organizations and businesses for this year’s Rockford Day activities.
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 3:16 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Rock River Valley Blood Center will join Rockford-area organizations and businesses for this year’s Rockford Day activities.

RRVBC and partners will come together for the Annual Rockford Day Blood Drive. They are asking individuals to donate between Aug. 13-14 for a chance to win giveaways, including a $150 gift basket from London Avenue Designs! Registered donors also will receive a coupon for a free cheddar fry from Beefaroo.

Individuals are encouraged to make an appointment by calling 815-965-8751, using the myRRVBC app or visiting here. Promotions are valid at both Rockford donor centers, at 419 N. Sixth St. and 3065 N. Perryville Rd. Walk-ins are also welcome.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

McDonald’s ice cream machine company hit with restraining order
Around 11 p.m. Loves Park Police responded to the 7700 block of Venus for reports of a shooting...
Woman murdered overnight, Loves Park PD search for suspect
Winnebago County State’s Attorney J. Hanley and Winnebago County Sheriff Gary Caruana to...
Man to be charged in murder of missing McHenry County woman
Sycamore couple got a first hand look at the damage mother nature can inflict in just a matter...
Sycamore couple watches tornado form and head straight for their home
Former City of Rockford Mayor McNamara's Chief of Staff.
Chief of Staff to Mayor McNamara leaves administration

Latest News

(Source: George C. Harris)
ComEd: Prepared for severe weather on anniversary of derecho
Heat graphic
Keep Northern Illinois Beautiful closed Tuesday due to heat index
The splashy, $6 million Illinois tourism campaign Gov. J.B. Pritzker unveiled this month, “Time...
$10M in grants for Ill. tourism attractions, festivals
Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act
Sen. Durbin praises passage of infrastructure bill in Senate