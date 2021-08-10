Annual Rockford Day Blood Drive Aug. 13-14

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Rock River Valley Blood Center will join Rockford-area organizations and businesses for this year’s Rockford Day activities.

RRVBC and partners will come together for the Annual Rockford Day Blood Drive. They are asking individuals to donate between Aug. 13-14 for a chance to win giveaways, including a $150 gift basket from London Avenue Designs! Registered donors also will receive a coupon for a free cheddar fry from Beefaroo.

Individuals are encouraged to make an appointment by calling 815-965-8751, using the myRRVBC app or visiting here. Promotions are valid at both Rockford donor centers, at 419 N. Sixth St. and 3065 N. Perryville Rd. Walk-ins are also welcome.

