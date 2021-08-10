90-year-old man missing from Janesville

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - The Janesville Police Department is searching for a 90-year-old man Tuesday evening after he didn’t arrive at his destination this morning.

An incident report states that Alfred Fetting was driving around 11:30 a.m. to Gordie Boucher in Janesville, but he never arrived.

Fetting is described as standing 5′11″, weighing about 180 pounds, with gray hair and blue eyes. He was driving a white 2016 Ford C-Max with Wisconsin Disabled Plate 36204.

Anyone who has seen Fetting is urged to call the Janesville Police Department at (608)757-2244 or Janesville Area Crime Stoppers at (608)756-3636. Residents can also leave a crime tip by texting 274637 to JACS + the message.

