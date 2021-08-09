Advertisement

Volunteer Fair to be held at Rockford Art Museum Thursday

(WIFR)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 4:36 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - On Thursday, Aug. 12, the Winnebago County Court Appointed Special Advocate (CASA) Program will host a Volunteer Fair from noon to 6 p.m. at The Rockford Art Museum, 711 N. Main St.

There will be volunteer opportunities for all ages, both one-time and on-going options, and individual, family and group opportunities. Senator Dave Syverson, Representative Maurice West, Representative Dave Vella, and Mayor Tom McNamara will be onsite in support of the Volunteer Fair. Mayor Tom McNamara will speak at 3:30 p.m.

For further information, contact the CASA office at 815-319-6887 or clicking here.

Participating Organizations include:

African American Resource Center at Booker Washington Center

American Red Cross

Alzheimer’s Association of Rockford

Boys and Girls Club of Rockford

Carpenter’s Place

Community Shares of Illinois

Family Peace Center

Foundations Center

Harkins Community Memorial Fund

IGNITE

Lifescape Community Services

Marshmallow’s HOPE

Northwest Community Center

Remedies

Rock House Kids

Rock Valley Credit Union

Rockford Art Museum

Rockford Rescue Mission

Secondary Success and Beyond

Shelter Care Ministries

Veterans Drop-in Center

Each organization will share information about local volunteer opportunities.

