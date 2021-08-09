Volunteer Fair to be held at Rockford Art Museum Thursday
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - On Thursday, Aug. 12, the Winnebago County Court Appointed Special Advocate (CASA) Program will host a Volunteer Fair from noon to 6 p.m. at The Rockford Art Museum, 711 N. Main St.
There will be volunteer opportunities for all ages, both one-time and on-going options, and individual, family and group opportunities. Senator Dave Syverson, Representative Maurice West, Representative Dave Vella, and Mayor Tom McNamara will be onsite in support of the Volunteer Fair. Mayor Tom McNamara will speak at 3:30 p.m.
For further information, contact the CASA office at 815-319-6887 or clicking here.
Participating Organizations include:
African American Resource Center at Booker Washington Center
American Red Cross
Alzheimer’s Association of Rockford
Boys and Girls Club of Rockford
Carpenter’s Place
Community Shares of Illinois
Family Peace Center
Foundations Center
Harkins Community Memorial Fund
IGNITE
Lifescape Community Services
Marshmallow’s HOPE
Northwest Community Center
Remedies
Rock House Kids
Rock Valley Credit Union
Rockford Art Museum
Rockford Rescue Mission
Secondary Success and Beyond
Shelter Care Ministries
Veterans Drop-in Center
Each organization will share information about local volunteer opportunities.
