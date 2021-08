ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Showers and thunderstorms likely this morning and afternoon. Some of the storms could be severe late this afternoon and evening. Highs will reach the middle 80′s because of increased cloud cover. 94 degrees tomorrow with feel like numbers close to 105 degrees. Showers and thunderstorms likely again tomorrow night.

