Rockford area driving coaches help lead Josh Hedberg to Olympic trials

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - “Josh, as soon as he went ahead and dove off the diving board for the very first time, we knew that he was really something special,” said Boylan High School diving coach Gary Wright.

Joshua Hedberg started diving at the age of seven following his brother Jacob’s path. Both brothers had a history of trampoline and tumbling, so their skills translated seamlessly to the pool.

“When he was in fourth and fifth grade, there’s a lot of high school divers he could have beaten,” said former Guilford High school diving coach Gene Cassioppi.

The Rockford native had many different diving coaches in the area including Wright and Cassioppi. Hedberg would practice with various teams and never wanted to leave the pool, Cassioppi said. He was always in the zone.

“He’s a quiet boy, and he understood what he wanted to do, and when you coached Josh, he looked you right square in the eye the whole time you were looking or coaching at him,” he said.

When Hedberg’s family discovered he needed more diving resources, they packed up and moved to Noblesville, Ind. to pursue diving full time.

Now at age 14, Hedberg had a great trip to the U.S. Olympic diving trials in Indianapolis. He placed fourth in the men’s individual platform, just two spots away from the Olympic dream. Keep in mind, he competed against full grown men, some who are a decade older.

“In three more years when the next Olympics come along, he’s going to be doing dives, probably doing some of the same dives, but with a little more difficulty,” Cassioppi said. “Instead of three and a half summersaults, he’s probably going to do four and a half summersaults.”

After the trials, Hedberg competed at the USA Diving Junior National Championships at the same pool where he won the boys’ platform.

“There’s a lot that can change in the next four years just as Josh at 14 is making this massive splash in the world of diving, Josh really has all the tools and most importantly he’s at the right facilities, and he’s around the right coaches,” Wright said.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.