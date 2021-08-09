Regional businesses ‘COMPASS’ resource guide

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WIFR) - Several local organizations partner to give entrepreneurs a ‘COMPASSS‘ to help guide them through the business world.

COMPASS is a free resource guide that provides new and established businesses with tools to help them on their path to success through services like financial consulting and marketing. Five organizations partnered to make the guide a reality. Growth Dimensions Economic Development Executive Director Pamela Lopez-Fettes thought of the idea when she saw a similar project in Kansas City.

“I was excited about seeing that. I was like, we need that here and a number of partners were thinking the same thing. So, working together to help build this coalition of resources is going to be the first of its kind in our area,” said Lopez-Fettes.

Spitty Tata works at transform Rockford, an organization that’s goal is to make Rockford a Top-25 community by 2025. He said this guide can help the city reach that goal and provide entrepreneurs with the resources to get them there.

“For an entrepreneur who does not recognize, or who maybe dreams of having a business, but does not recognize that there are a lot of support systems within our region. Compass is expected to give them that.”

Leaders say there are currently around 20 partners in total, but through networking in the community, they cay increase that number to 80 partners across the Stateline.

Participants can sign up at the Rockford Public Library at any time during their normal business hours. They will be assigned a coach who will get them started on their future business.

COMPASS will hold an inaugural event on October 7th and 8th at the Discovery Center in Rockford where the guide will be handed out and discussed with attendees. They can be found at mybizCOMPASS.com.

