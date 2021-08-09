Man to be charged in murder of missing McHenry County woman

WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - Winnebago County State’s Attorney J. Hanley and Winnebago County Sheriff Gary Caruana will announce charges against Jonathan Vanduyn for the murder of Michelle Arnold-Boesiger.

The announcement will take place at a news conference Tuesday at 10 a.m.

Michelle Arnold-Boesiger, of far northwest suburban Harvard, was reported missing on Jan. 3, according to the McHenry County Sheriff’s office. Sheriff’s police began investigating on Jan. 26, and later obtained a search warrant for a storage unit at Route 251 and McCurry Road in far northwest suburban Roscoe, just north of Rockford.

She was found dead inside the storage unit on March 3.

