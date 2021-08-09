Advertisement

Man to be charged in murder of missing McHenry County woman

Michelle Arnold-Boesiger was found dead inside a Roscoe storage unit on March 3.
Winnebago County State’s Attorney J. Hanley and Winnebago County Sheriff Gary Caruana to...
Winnebago County State’s Attorney J. Hanley and Winnebago County Sheriff Gary Caruana to announce charges against Jonathan Vanduyn for the murder of Michelle Arnold-Boesiger.((Wisconsin Crime Alert Network))
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 1:02 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - Winnebago County State’s Attorney J. Hanley and Winnebago County Sheriff Gary Caruana will announce charges against Jonathan Vanduyn for the murder of Michelle Arnold-Boesiger.

The announcement will take place at a news conference Tuesday at 10 a.m.

Michelle Arnold-Boesiger, of far northwest suburban Harvard, was reported missing on Jan. 3, according to the McHenry County Sheriff’s office. Sheriff’s police began investigating on Jan. 26, and later obtained a search warrant for a storage unit at Route 251 and McCurry Road in far northwest suburban Roscoe, just north of Rockford.

She was found dead inside the storage unit on March 3.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FREEPORT BIZ REDEVELOPMENT
New businesses eye the Pretzel City
Potential robbery victim shoots, kills suspect in DeKalb Co.
Lancaster County Sheriff's Office
Rochelle woman charged with endangering life, health of child
Name released of Janesville man killed in Rock Co. crash
Winnebago County has received rental assistance funding from the federal government and has...
More than 200 rental assistance program apps denied in Winnebago Co.

Latest News

Former City of Rockford Mayor McNamara's Chief of Staff.
Chief of Staff to Mayor McNamara leaves administration
Free COVID-19 vaccine clinic on Aug. 12.
COVID-19 vaccine clinic scheduled in Loves Park Thursday
Parents can get a jump start on important back to school health essentials for their kids.
State labor department highlights ‘Safe and Sound Week’
Festa Italiana comes back stronger than ever after one year off due to the pandemic.
Festa Italiana comes back strong after a year off due to the pandemic