A love that lasts 80 years and counting

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - One local couple has much to celebrate after turning 100 and 101 but the party doesn’t stop there.

John and Elaine Cramer married 80 years ago after meeting in high school. The two say it was the start of a wonderful life together.

“Well I thought he was the cutest thing I ever saw,” Elaine said.

On a chilly winter day in 1937, John and Elaine skated into each other’s lives.

“He fell and I jumped over him so that I didn’t hit him with my skates and he looked up and looked so sheepish and everything, I started to laugh,” Elaine said.

John says he didn’t just fall down, he fell in love.

“He did accidentally, I’ll put it that way,” Elaine said.

The two were married on August 16, 1941. Now 80 years later their flame burns bright.

“How did you know you wanted me,” Elaine asked. “Well I couldn’t get away from you,” John responded.

Neighbor Mary Mobarak says what John and Elaine have together should inspire other young couples in love.

“I think a lot of the secret, to me for them, was their good humor, they always seem to find good times in things, it’s important,” Mobarak said.

John and Elaine say staying active and working on projects together is what keeps them young.

“I’ve been very happy all my life with you, I wouldn’t change it for the world,” Elaine said to John.

“We’ve been very very fortunate and we’ve always had a real good time,” John answered.

“I can’t see and he can’t hear so we have to be together,” Elaine said.

John and Elaine celebrated their anniversary with family members and friends. They even had a white wedding cake to remind them of when they said ‘I Do’ back in 1941.

