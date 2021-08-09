Heavy rains present flooded roadways

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Heavy rains can make for some dangerous driving conditions especially on roads that flood easily and quickly.

Loves Park Police Sergeant Brian Martin says there are several hazards to be aware of when driving in a thunderstorm. He says it’s best to go slow and leave plenty of space between you and the care in front of you to avoid an accident.

Officers say there are several dangers of driving through large puddles which can even cause your car to hydroplane.

“It’s similar to water skiing where, when somebody’s pulled by a boat and they get up on the water ski’s, they ride on top of the water so when the boat slows down they actually sink back into the water,” Martin said. “Same thing with your vehicle, if you slow down a little bit your tires will go back through the water and they’ll make contact with the pavement.”

Martin says it’s best to stay off the roads during a storm if you can help it. But, if you find yourself trapped on a flooded street, don’t panic or leave your car, call 911.

