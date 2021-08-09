Hard Rock Casino looks for vendors to fill temporary location

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - In preparation for the opening of the temporary Hard Rock Casino later this fall, local leaders are searching for the perfect vendors to fill the location.

Toni Dunlap is the president of Samco, a company that supplies retail merchandise like uniforms or signs for businesses locally and internationally. She feels lucky that Hard Rock is even considering her business to be part of the Hard Rock franchise.

Dunlap already spoke with Hard Rock executives during the virtual vendor fair that took place back in July. Now, she looks forward to meeting them in person and learning about the new opportunities the casino has to offer.

“We’re women owned, 100% women owned so we fit another criteria for them,” Dunlap said. “You know they’re very much into diversity and being a diversity supplier because they’re a minority owned company and so we fit into that as well so that was kind of a big deal for us.”

Dunlap feels she’ll have a better understanding of what Hard Rock is looking for and how she can help, after they meet in person this weekend.

The vendor fair will take place this Friday and Saturday starting at 9 a.m. If you’re looking to register, you must RSVP at hardrockcasinorockford.com

