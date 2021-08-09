Festa Italiana comes back strong after a year off due to the pandemic

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - For 42 years Festa Italiana has taken place at Boylan Catholic High School in Rockford. The festival raises money for the Italian American scholarships. Hundreds came out over the weekend to enjoy Italian food, music and rides.

The festival is the largest fund raiser for Italian American scholarships in Rockford. Attendees enjoyed performances from bands and Italian dance troupes while eating authentic Italian food. Festa Italiana chairman Frank Tarara said last year was the only year they couldn’t have it because of COVID-19, but this year made up for it.

“I think it’s great for the community. You know, it’s finally getting back to some sort of normalcy. What better way to do that then to come down and enjoy some good food, and friends and family?” said Tarara. “Remember, everybody this weekend, is an honorary Italian.

Tarara said they’ll start planning for next year’s festival on Monday.

“It’s the best. This is like being in Nona’s kitchen I say. It’s like being in a grandma’s kitchen,” said Tarara.

