Advertisement

Festa Italiana comes back strong after a year off due to the pandemic

The Italian festival filled with food, music and fun comes to a close, Sunday.
By Annamarie Schutt
Published: Aug. 8, 2021 at 11:31 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - For 42 years Festa Italiana has taken place at Boylan Catholic High School in Rockford. The festival raises money for the Italian American scholarships. Hundreds came out over the weekend to enjoy Italian food, music and rides.

The festival is the largest fund raiser for Italian American scholarships in Rockford. Attendees enjoyed performances from bands and Italian dance troupes while eating authentic Italian food. Festa Italiana chairman Frank Tarara said last year was the only year they couldn’t have it because of COVID-19, but this year made up for it.

“I think it’s great for the community. You know, it’s finally getting back to some sort of normalcy. What better way to do that then to come down and enjoy some good food, and friends and family?” said Tarara. “Remember, everybody this weekend, is an honorary Italian.

Tarara said they’ll start planning for next year’s festival on Monday.

“It’s the best. This is like being in Nona’s kitchen I say. It’s like being in a grandma’s kitchen,” said Tarara.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FREEPORT BIZ REDEVELOPMENT
New businesses eye the Pretzel City
Potential robbery victim shoots, kills suspect in DeKalb Co.
Lancaster County Sheriff's Office
Rochelle woman charged with endangering life, health of child
Winnebago County has received rental assistance funding from the federal government and has...
More than 200 rental assistance program apps denied in Winnebago Co.
Police lights.
Rockford man charged with armed robbery

Latest News

Olivia Ebens is one of few women in the area to earn the highest Boy Scout ranking.
Byron woman is one of few to earn Eagle Scout ranking
Beloit still wins the series 4-2.
After a major comeback, the Snappers still get rattled by Wisconsin 15-13
Olivia Ebens is one of few women in the area to earn the highest Boy Scout ranking.
Byron woman is one of few women to earn Eagle Scout ranking
Lino's Restaurant partners with Rockford Art Museum and Art council to showcase local artists.
Pasqua Mercato hosts art fair