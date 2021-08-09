DeKalb police officer shoots at suspect, gun recovered

DEKALB, Ill. (WIFR) - A 30-year-old man faces several charges after being arrested in DeKalb County early Sunday morning.

At approximately 1:11 a.m., DeKalb Police Department officers were called to a report a person with a gun in the 900 block of Spiros Court. When police arrived, they heard gunfire and asked for backup.

The first officer on scene saw an individual with a handgun pointed at other people. That officer ordered the individual to stop. The individual with the gun did not comply, and the officer fired one shot from their pistol. The individual was not struck and immediately ran from the area, according to the DeKalb Police Department.

The officer pursued 30-year-old Dante Ormond and took him into custody after a short foot pursuit. Officers recovered Ormond’s alleged handgun a few feet away from where he was taken into custody. He was taken to the DeKalb County Jail, awaiting bond, according to the DeKalb Police Department.

The investigation into the officer involved shooting is being conducted by the Illinois State Police. The officer involved is on administrative leave.

The DeKalb Police Department was assisted by the Northern Illinois University Police Department, DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office, Sycamore Police Department and the Illinois State Police, according to the DeKalb Police Department.

Ormond faces charges of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon, resisting a peace officer and aggravated discharge of a firearm.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.