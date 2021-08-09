COVID-19 vaccine clinic scheduled in Loves Park Thursday

LOVES PARK, Ill. (WIFR) - The state of Illinois will partner with Hand N Hand Child Care Center to provide a free COVID-19 vaccine clinic on Aug. 12.

On Thursday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., you can receive the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine. You must book an appointment online. Hand N Hand Child Care Center is located at 9350 Forest Hills Rd.

If you can’t make the vent, you can find a clinic near you by visiting here. The hotline is: 1-833-621-1284.

