Advertisement

COVID-19 vaccine clinic scheduled in Loves Park Thursday

The hotline is: 1-833-621-1284.
Free COVID-19 vaccine clinic on Aug. 12.
Free COVID-19 vaccine clinic on Aug. 12.(KWCH)
By WIFR Newsroom and WIFR Newsroom
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 11:50 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOVES PARK, Ill. (WIFR) - The state of Illinois will partner with Hand N Hand Child Care Center to provide a free COVID-19 vaccine clinic on Aug. 12.

On Thursday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., you can receive the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine. You must book an appointment online. Hand N Hand Child Care Center is located at 9350 Forest Hills Rd.

If you can’t make the vent, you can find a clinic near you by visiting here. The hotline is: 1-833-621-1284.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FREEPORT BIZ REDEVELOPMENT
New businesses eye the Pretzel City
Potential robbery victim shoots, kills suspect in DeKalb Co.
Lancaster County Sheriff's Office
Rochelle woman charged with endangering life, health of child
Name released of Janesville man killed in Rock Co. crash
Winnebago County has received rental assistance funding from the federal government and has...
More than 200 rental assistance program apps denied in Winnebago Co.

Latest News

Former City of Rockford Mayor McNamara's Chief of Staff.
Chief of Staff to Mayor McNamara leaves administration
Parents can get a jump start on important back to school health essentials for their kids.
State labor department highlights ‘Safe and Sound Week’
Festa Italiana comes back stronger than ever after one year off due to the pandemic.
Festa Italiana comes back strong after a year off due to the pandemic
Olivia Ebens is one of few women in the area to earn the highest Boy Scout ranking.
Byron woman earns Eagle Scout ranking