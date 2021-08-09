Advertisement

Byron woman is one of few to earn Eagle Scout ranking

Olivia Ebens dreamed of being an Eagle Scout since she was a young a girl.
By Annamarie Schutt
Published: Aug. 8, 2021 at 11:09 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
BYRON, Ill. (WIFR) - One young Byron woman earns her Eagle Scout rank. Olivia Ebens, 18, is one of the first women in the area to receive the honor. Friends, family and fellow scouts celebrated the accomplishment Sunday afternoon.

Many spoke of Ebens as kind, hard working and someone who goes above and beyond for others. Ebens said she’s dreamed of being an eagle scout since she watched her brothers in Boy Scouts from a young age. While she enjoyed Girl Scouts, she said it just wasn’t enough for her. She hopes to inspire other girls to become an Eagle Scout.

“Personally, for me, it feels pretty great. Being an Eagle Scout, it’s a lot of fun. You can do both Girl Scouts and Boy Scouts if you really want to get the best of both worlds,” said Ebens. “Boy Scouts just has different opportunities than the Girl Scouts and that’s alright.”

