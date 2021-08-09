Advertisement

Beloit School District unveils food trucks for students

The meals are free for any student 18 and under
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 6:55 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Students in the Beloit School District have a new way of getting their lunches outside of the cafeteria.

Food trucks, The Lunch Box and Cruisin’ Cuisine are now available for kids to grab a meal during the day. The District says this is a creative and engaging approach to food delivery and is unique option for kids.

The trucks are owned by the school district of Beloit and licensed and staffed through Aramark.

The meals are free for any student 18 and under.

“Food will allow you to concentrate more in school, it will allow you to perform better on the field or wherever you are at, so it’s just fuel for your body, it’s more like what would your car do if it didn’t have gas, you know so that’s the fuel for your body,” said athletic director Joel Beard.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

McDonald’s ice cream machine company hit with restraining order
Winnebago County State’s Attorney J. Hanley and Winnebago County Sheriff Gary Caruana to...
Man to be charged in murder of missing McHenry County woman
FREEPORT BIZ REDEVELOPMENT
New businesses eye the Pretzel City
Potential robbery victim shoots, kills suspect in DeKalb Co.
Former City of Rockford Mayor McNamara's Chief of Staff.
Chief of Staff to Mayor McNamara leaves administration

Latest News

COMPASS_ENTREPRENEURS
Regional businesses ‘COMPASS’ resource guide
COMPASS_ENTREPRENEURS
COMPASS_ENTREPRENEURS
Paying rent 6.9
Paying rent during the pandemic
Through the company’s partnership with Instacart, Schnuck Markets, Inc. announced that Schnucks...
Schnucks delivers, curbside pickup orders now eligible for EBT SNAP payment