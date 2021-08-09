Beloit School District unveils food trucks for students

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Students in the Beloit School District have a new way of getting their lunches outside of the cafeteria.

Food trucks, The Lunch Box and Cruisin’ Cuisine are now available for kids to grab a meal during the day. The District says this is a creative and engaging approach to food delivery and is unique option for kids.

The trucks are owned by the school district of Beloit and licensed and staffed through Aramark.

The meals are free for any student 18 and under.

“Food will allow you to concentrate more in school, it will allow you to perform better on the field or wherever you are at, so it’s just fuel for your body, it’s more like what would your car do if it didn’t have gas, you know so that’s the fuel for your body,” said athletic director Joel Beard.

