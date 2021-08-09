After a major comeback, the Snappers still get rattled by Wisconsin 15-13

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - ABC Supply Stadium has been open for about five days now. This week, the Beloit Snappers and the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers broke in the new field with a six-game series. Beloit fell to Wisconsin 15-13 on Sunday, Aug. 8 but still won the series 4-2.

At the bottom of the fifth, the Timber Rattlers had a comfortable lead of 9-3. Then, Snapper Connor Scott came alive and hit a dinger for his fifth home run of the season.

Later, Troy Johnston clocked in home run number 11 of the season to put the Snappers within four runs in the bottom of the ninth.

An impressive effort from Beloit, but it wasn’t enough to secure a win. On Aug. 10, the Snappers will be on the road versus the Quad Cities at 6:30 p.m.

