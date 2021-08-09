Advertisement

After a major comeback, the Snappers still get rattled by Wisconsin 15-13

By Haley Jordan
Published: Aug. 8, 2021 at 10:37 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - ABC Supply Stadium has been open for about five days now. This week, the Beloit Snappers and the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers broke in the new field with a six-game series. Beloit fell to Wisconsin 15-13 on Sunday, Aug. 8 but still won the series 4-2.

At the bottom of the fifth, the Timber Rattlers had a comfortable lead of 9-3. Then, Snapper Connor Scott came alive and hit a dinger for his fifth home run of the season.

Later, Troy Johnston clocked in home run number 11 of the season to put the Snappers within four runs in the bottom of the ninth.

An impressive effort from Beloit, but it wasn’t enough to secure a win. On Aug. 10, the Snappers will be on the road versus the Quad Cities at 6:30 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FREEPORT BIZ REDEVELOPMENT
New businesses eye the Pretzel City
Potential robbery victim shoots, kills suspect in DeKalb Co.
Lancaster County Sheriff's Office
Rochelle woman charged with endangering life, health of child
Winnebago County has received rental assistance funding from the federal government and has...
More than 200 rental assistance program apps denied in Winnebago Co.
Police lights.
Rockford man charged with armed robbery

Latest News

The Rockford native had many different diving coaches in the area including Wright and Cassioppi.
Rockford area driving coaches help lead Josh Hedberg to Olympic trials
“My confidence was really low just cause I was at a pretty high level and essentially restarted.”
Former athlete uses injury to inspire sports psychology career
The undefeated team of more than 50 guys heads to Fall River, Wis. on Saturday to try and...
Rockford Revolution vies for championship and undefeated season
Pritzker says fan capacity and season schedules will remain untouched for all high school...
Indoor sports will be played behind the mask