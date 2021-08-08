Advertisement

US women beat Brazil to win 1st Olympic volleyball gold

United States' Andrea Drews, above, spikes as Brazil's Gabriel Braga Guimaraes defends during...
United States' Andrea Drews, above, spikes as Brazil's Gabriel Braga Guimaraes defends during the gold medal match in women's volleyball at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan.(Source: AP Photo/Frank Augstein)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 8, 2021 at 1:15 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
TOKYO (AP) - The United States won its first Olympic gold medal ever in women’s volleyball by beating Brazil in straight sets.

The U.S. had won silver three times and bronze twice previously for the most medals by any country that hadn’t won gold. But the Americans finally completed that quest by beating the country that denied them gold in the final match in both 2008 and 2012.

The victory allowed U.S. coach Karch Kiraly to join China’s Lang Ping as the second person to win gold as a player in volleyball and then lead a country to gold as coach. Kiraly won gold indoor as a player in 1984 and ‘88. He also won gold in beach volleyball in 1996.

Serbia beat South Korea for the bronze medal.

More AP Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/2020-tokyo-olympics

