Hotter, more humid with storm chances in play Sunday into early next week

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - With many locales having peak heat indices in the upper 90s to near 100 degrees Saturday, you can expect the same in spots on Sunday. While Saturday’s storms stayed just north of the Stateline, Sunday brings a bit higher chance of widespread afternoon and evening thunderstorms with the heat and humidity continuing.

The severe threat for the Stateline is nearly done as the storms we have been tracking continue to weaken and are moving in a more easterly direction towards Milwaukee. Areas near there and Madison are reported to have several areas of damage including a tornado that is working to be confirmed by the National Weather Service.

Storms north of here will move more east and clip our northern counties. Most of us Saturday night will remain dry. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Areas in far northern Rock County may get on the southern tip of these storms Saturday night. Otherwise, the rest of the Stateline will remain dry Saturday night and quite mild with low temperatures in the lower 70s. Sunday will start dry with mixed sunshine and clouds as high temperatures will soar into the lower 90s.

Sunday will start dry with many spots seeing sunshine to start the day. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

With continued higher dew points near or above 70 degrees, it will also feel very humid throughout the day. Most of Sunday will remain dry but storm chances will go up in the afternoon and evening. The Storm Prediction Center has placed the Stateline under a Marginal (Category 1 of 5) Risk for severe weather Sunday with gusty winds and hail being the main threats. The timing will be anytime after 2-3 p.m. through sunset tomorrow on a very scattered basis. Watching the radar will be important tomorrow, especially if you have outdoor plans.

Storm chances Sunday will go up gradually in the afternoon and early evening. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Storm chances Sunday will gradually end towards sunset. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

A Marginal (Category 1 of 5) Risk for severe weather exists for Sunday in the late afternoon and evening storm chances. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Humid conditions will continue for much of Sunday, just like Saturday. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

The hot and humid conditions, more “air you can wear” will be around through much of next week with heat peaking on Tuesday. Much like a week and a half ago, many spots will likely see heat index near or surpassing 100 degrees. Chances for rain remain through the first half of the week.

Dangerous heat indices are looking more likely Tuesday where many locales may approach 100 degrees. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

The humid conditions will stick around for much of next week. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

