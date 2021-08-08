Advertisement

Belvidere groups offer free school supplies for kids

By Kristin Camiliere
Published: Aug. 7, 2021 at 9:37 PM CDT
BELVIDERE, Ill. (WIFR) - As parents prepare for their kids to head back to class, purchasing school supplies can be tough for many still recovering from the financial strains of the pandemic.

The Belvidere YMCA along with Redemption Church and other community partners helped to make it possible by supplying free backpacks and school supplies for area kids. Parents could also pick up personal hygiene items and cleaning supplies. Community outreach coordinator Mary Jo Schrader says the event helped more than 300 local families.

“We’re here and all about sharing the love of god with people and helping them see that there is so much going on in the world and put love is at the center of it all,” said Schrader.

