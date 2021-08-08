Beloit organization hosts letter writing campaign to tighten gun laws

BELOIT, WIS. (WIFR) - Getting a message to lawmakers can feel like a tall task, but one community group in Beloit brought the pen and paper for people to write letters in an effort to tighten gun laws.

Lexi Payton is the founder of Beloit Brown Community Liason and says her cousin, Chelsea, was killed in Oct. 2020. She says since then they’ve received little information from police regarding her cousins death. In an effort to help not only her family, but also others who have been impacted by gun violence, she started a letter writing campaign to help tighten gun laws when it comes to those getting the weapons illegally. Payton says all letters will be sent to Wisconsin State Lawmakers.

“Hopefully this will be the start of a brighter future and hopefully this means we can come together and get answers for the murders and put an end to the murders and hopefully get the community working together to get them solved,” said Payton.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.