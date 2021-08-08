Advertisement

Activism group marches to end violence in Rockford

“Take back our city, Rockford” group works to gain members and make a positive impact on the city.
By Annamarie Schutt
Published: Aug. 7, 2021 at 8:18 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A new activism group called “Take back our city, Rockford” organized a gathering Saturday morning to raise awareness for gun violence. The group was created by Rockford resident, Tyler Krieter.

Jaz Smith, 29, was shot in Rockford on June 2, 2021 and died a week later. Saturday morning his mom, dad, uncle and teen daughter came together to march around the city in honor of Smith and to raise awareness of his death.

Jaz Smith’s mother, Anita Smith, said her family’s healing has to begin somewhere, and working to stop violence for future families is a good place to start. Smith said her son’s organs were donated to save lives, and she wants to save lives by being an advocate for peace.

“Stop the gun violence. It’s sad. It’s sad. Like I said, the black on black crime, how we’re killing each other,” said Smith. “Reach out for help. Reach out and have hope. You’re not stuck, and don’t believe the hype.”

Jaz’s father, James Conley, said the friends you choose can be the difference between life or death.

“You have to be 21 to own a gun. If you’re 19 or 20, you know somebody that got a gun and is not 21, report it,” said Conley. “Tell someone, or you’re hanging around the wrong friends.”

