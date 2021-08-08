Advertisement

1 officer dead, another wounded in Chicago shooting

Police said the officers were fired upon after a vehicle carrying three people had been pulled...
Police said the officers were fired upon after a vehicle carrying three people had been pulled over. The officers were taken to a hospital where one died and the other was said to be fighting for his life.(Source: WLS via CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 8, 2021 at 2:51 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (AP) - Chicago police say one officer is dead and another is wounded following a shooting during a traffic stop late Saturday.

Police said at a news conference that the officers were fired upon after a vehicle carrying three people, two men and a woman, had been pulled over.

Police returned fire and one of the people in the vehicle was also wounded.

The officers were taken to a hospital where one died and the other was said to be fighting for his life.

Police say two of the people who were in the vehicle are in custody.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FREEPORT BIZ REDEVELOPMENT
New businesses eye the Pretzel City
Potential robbery victim shoots, kills suspect in DeKalb Co.
Lancaster County Sheriff's Office
Rochelle woman charged with endangering life, health of child
Winnebago County has received rental assistance funding from the federal government and has...
More than 200 rental assistance program apps denied in Winnebago Co.
Police lights.
Rockford man charged with armed robbery

Latest News

The woman's wrecked car had to be pulled off the beach with a tow truck’s crane.
Woman spooked by stranger accidentally drives off cliff
The Dixie Fire has now destroyed more than 100 homes.
Californians hit hard with weekend of wildfire fears
As parents prepare for their kids to head back to class, purchasing school supplies can be...
Belvidere groups offer free school supplies for kids
Getting a message to lawmakers can feel like a tall task, but one community group in Beloit...
Beloit organization hosts letter writing campaign to tighten gun laws