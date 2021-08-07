Rockford Revolution vies for championship and undefeated season

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - With the NFL regular season approaching quickly, a local Rockford semi-professional football team has already been dominating in their own season. The Rockford Revolution are 10-0 and looking to make that 11-0 by winning the Northern Lights Football League championship on Saturday.

The Revolution are formerly known as the Roscoe Rush and have been in existence since 2003. Most of the roster comes from football locals who balled out in both high school and college. Owner Omar Saulters says while some guys are just looking to have a football outlet again, others see it as an opportunity to get picked up by another league.

The undefeated team of more than 50 guys heads to Fall River, Wis. on Saturday to try and snatch another championship win.

“A lot of these guys, they have day jobs, they have wives and kids, the whole nine yards, so when they get the chance to put on pads and go out and compete, they do it at a very high level,” said Saulters.

“It’s a big game,” said assistant coach Marcello Poole. “It’s our third championship in three years, and overall as an organization, it’s like six or seven, so we know what it is. We know what it means not only to ourselves, but it does mean a lot to the city.”

