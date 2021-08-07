Radiance Beauty Lounge opens in Freeport

FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - One woman is taking her talents, and her clientele, and opening her own beauty lounge in downtown Freeport.

The Greater Freeport Partnership held a ribbon cutting for Radiance Beauty Lounge on Friday. Owner Michelle Harrison says the opportunity fell into her lap because of the relationships she’s already built with her clients.

Radiance focuses on eye lashes, facials and skin care. Harrison says eyes have been in high demand the last couple years and that her business blew up after the pandemic hit. She says the Pretzel City needs a business like hers.

“I’m excited that being able to bring those awesome opportunities to Freeport. It’s all about the eyes honey! You look at the eyes, the eyebrows, and the lashes, that’s one of the first things people see. So, it changes a lot about a woman’s face, and I love what I do making women feel beautiful,” Harrison said.

Harrison wants to make Radiance a one stop beauty shop. She plans to build a message therapist room within the next few months.

