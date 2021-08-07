Advertisement

Radiance Beauty Lounge opens in Freeport

The Greater Freeport Partnership held a ribbon cutting for Radiance Beauty Lounge on Friday.
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 7:26 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - One woman is taking her talents, and her clientele, and opening her own beauty lounge in downtown Freeport.

The Greater Freeport Partnership held a ribbon cutting for Radiance Beauty Lounge on Friday. Owner Michelle Harrison says the opportunity fell into her lap because of the relationships she’s already built with her clients.

Radiance focuses on eye lashes, facials and skin care. Harrison says eyes have been in high demand the last couple years and that her business blew up after the pandemic hit. She says the Pretzel City needs a business like hers.

“I’m excited that being able to bring those awesome opportunities to Freeport. It’s all about the eyes honey! You look at the eyes, the eyebrows, and the lashes, that’s one of the first things people see. So, it changes a lot about a woman’s face, and I love what I do making women feel beautiful,” Harrison said.

Harrison wants to make Radiance a one stop beauty shop. She plans to build a message therapist room within the next few months.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hy-Vee coming to Freeport
Hy-Vee coming to Freeport
Former Dixon comptroller Rita Crundwell released from prison early
This undated photo provided by Jodie Gedeon shows David Lidstone, 81, who for nearly three...
Offers flood in after man, 81, who lived in woods 3 decades forced out of home, cabin destroyed
Rita Crundwell development
City leaders react to early prison release of ex-Dixon Comptroller who embezzled $54 million
Parents and school district leaders react to Gov. Pritzker’s in-school mask mandate

Latest News

FREEPORT BIZ REDEVELOPMENT
New businesses eye the Pretzel City
Surveys show half of Americans believe returning to pre-COVID-19 activities is risky.
“Covanxiety” resurges with new mandates and Delta variant
Cherry Valley public library debuts its newest additions
Cherry Valley public library debuts its newest additions
Potential robbery victim shoots, kills suspect in DeKalb Co.