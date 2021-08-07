Advertisement

Greg Lindmark Foundation Golf Outing returns

Greg’s family says he was always there for others.
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 8:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - After having to cancel the event last year due to the pandemic, the annual Greg Lindmark Foundation Golf Outing is back for its sixth year.

More than $100,000 has been raised to help first responders and their families dealing with stress and trauma. Completely anonymous, confidential counseling has been setup by the foundation for first responders. The Officer Greg Lindmark Memorial Law requires training in recognition of PTSD and cumulative stress. Every three years police officers have to take a refresher course.

Greg’s family says he was always there for others. They want to remind people that mental health is just as important as physical health.

“That’s the biggest obstacle we’ve seen, is breaking that stigma. All first responders, they’re there for us. They’re tough, they’re running into fear that we run away from every day. They just need to let it go, talk to people, get it out in the open.” Brad Lindmark, Greg’s brother said.

Brad says Greg loved to golf. The group he used to play with every Saturday morning has been to each of the six outings.

