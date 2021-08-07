A few storm chances in the forecast as we heat up this weekend

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Ready for the return of more heat and humidity? That will gradually arrive this weekend along with more storm chances. But there will be plenty of dry times as any showers and storms will be very scattered. Keep an eye to the skies this weekend along with watching the radar if you do have any outdoor plans.

Some storms are weakening in parts of southern Wisconsin late Friday night that brought near 3 inches of rain to spots near Whitewater and other places east. This line of storms will continue moving south. Some of these storms may reach parts of the Stateline but will be on a very scattered basis. Most will remain dry.

Saturday remains mostly dry throughout the day. Partly to mostly cloudy weather skies will be around with temperatures getting into the upper 80s for highs. Late in the day, scattered showers and storms may develop throughout parts of the Stateline. As of now, we’re thinking areas north of Rockford have a higher chance to see some storms in the later afternoon and early evening hours. There are slight risks for strong wind gusts and hail, so stay weather aware through Saturday evening.

There could also be another round of scattered showers late Saturday night into Sunday morning, too. This whole weekend will be a copy and paste type of weekend. Sunday will also have mostly cloudy skies with more scattered storms looking likely Sunday evening into the late-night hours. With the higher confidence in this round of storms, these are looking to be a bit more widespread compared to the storms in the forecast for Saturday.

The Storm Prediction Center has a Category 1 of 5 Marginal Risk for severe weather late Sunday for wind and hail threats.

Do you have friends with a pool or boat? If you so, take advantage of that because temperatures will get hotter and humidity levels will get up through the weekend. Highs will get into the lower 90s on Sunday, which is a few degrees above average. This is just the beginning of the heat with heat index values in the low-to-mid 90s on Monday and in the upper 90s to near 100 degrees on Tuesday.

The heat and more humid times will be here through the middle of next week before more comfortable and manageable weather is back by next weekend.

