Winnebago Co. at 8.1% COVID-19 positivity rate

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Winnebago County Health Department reported a 8.1 percent COVID-19 positivity rate on Friday.

As of Thursday, Aug. 5, Rockford hospitals – Mercyhealth, OSF HealthCare Saint Anthony Medical Center, and SwedishAmerican – are providing in-patient care for 33 patients who have tested positive for COVID-19 and persons suspected of being COVID-19 positive. This is a decrease from Wednesday’s report of 34.

In Winnebago County, 42 percent of people are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

The county health department says there are 135.7 cases per 100,000 tests. The level of community transmission is high, with the predominant variant being Delta.

Due to the increasing case rate of COVID-19 in the county, the health department will begin providing COVID-19 reports on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays effective immediately.

The average age of COVID-19 cases is 37.8.

Hospital numbers will be reported weekly on Fridays moving forward. Hospital numbers are subject to change day to day as patients are admitted and discharged, according to a statement on Friday.

