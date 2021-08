ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Mainly cloudy today with showers and thunderstorms likely late afternoon and evening. Highs in the middle 80′s as humidity levels rise. Slight chances for t-showers tomorrow with highs in the middle 80′s. Better chances of showers and thunderstorms on Sunday with highs in the upper 80′s. 90′s next week!

