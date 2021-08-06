Rockton Chemtool employees to be paid through mid-Sept., 80 workers now in new jobs

ROCKTON, Ill. (WIFR) - Lubrizol is working to place the 225 employees who worked at the Rockton Chemtool plant into new jobs within the company and will continue paying employees their full salaries through mid-September.

“We will continue full pay through mid-September, as we have been since the day of the fire, and benefits through September 30,” according to a statement from Lubrizol. “To date, more than 30 percent of impacted employees have been placed in new opportunities or extended terms within Lubrizol or with outside organizations.”

As of this week, more than 80 Chemtool employees who worked at the plant have been placed in new jobs or extended terms with the company or in jobs outside the organization.

“On July 1, we hosted a job fair with 16 area employers. On average, employees attending the event left with two secured interviews. Following the event, we provided information on all of these potential employers to our employees and will continue to support them in their pursuit of any roles of interest,” according to a statement from Lubrizol.

Lubrizol said they have completed resume and interview workshops to support all employees and will provide other tools and resources, such as computer access, to those who need it.

“As part of our transition benefits, we will provide a placement bonus for employees who accept a role outside of Lubrizol as a thank you for the years of outstanding support and service and encouragement for the path ahead,” according to a statement from Lubrizol.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.