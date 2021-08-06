Rockford man charged with armed robbery

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A 19-year-old Rockford man was charged with armed robbery from Thursday, July 22.

On Thursday, July 22, at approximately 2 p.m., Rockford police officers were sent to Comfort Inn, 7392 Argus Dr. for an armed robbery to the business.

When officers arrived they learned a black man, about 24 to 30 years of age, wearing dark clothing and a blue surgical mask, approached the front desk. The subject pointed a pistol at the clerk demanding money. He fled after getting an undisclosed amount of money.

Rockford police violent crime detectives got a warrant for 19-year-old Joseph Williams Jr. for armed robbery. Williams Jr. was located on July 29, in the 3800 block of 11th Street and taken into custody. Williams Jr. was lodged in the Winnebago County Jail, according to the Rockford Police Department.

The Winnebago County State’s Attorney’s Office reviewed the investigation and charged Williams Jr. with armed robbery.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.