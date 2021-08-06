Rochelle woman charged with endangering life, health of child

OGLE COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - Two Rochelle residents were charged after a search warrant was completed in Ogle County on Thursday night.

At approximately 6:20 p.m. the Ogle County Narcotics Task Force, which is comprised of deputies from the Ogle County Sheriff’s Office and officers from the Rochelle Police Department, executed a search warrant at an apartment complex in the 300 block of S. Main Street in Rochelle.

The task force arrested:

Alysha L. Dwyer, 30, of Rochelle - Charged with unlawful possession with intent to deliver crack cocaine, unlawful possession with intent to deliver fentanyl, unlawful possession of crack cocaine, unlawful possession of fentanyl, unlawful possession of xanax and endangering the life and health of a child.

Richard J. Conti, 70, of Rochelle - Charged with unlawful possession with intent to deliver crack cocaine, unlawful possession with intent to deliver fentanyl, unlawful possession of crack cocaine, unlawful possession of fentanyl, unlawful possession of xanax, permitting unlawful use of building and unlawful possession of a firearm without a FOID card, according to the Ogle County Sheriff’s Office.

The investigation is still ongoing with additional charges pending, according to the Ogle County Sheriff’s Office.

