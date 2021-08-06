Advertisement

Potential robbery victim shoots, kills suspect in DeKalb Co.

((Source: WALB))
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 6:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DEKALB, Ill. (WIFR) - A 21-year-old man was shot and killed after allegedly attempting to rob another man in DeKalb County on Aug. 5.

A man identified by DeKalb police as Princeston Mack pulled into the 1100 block of West Lincoln Hwy parking lot with friends when two men exited a car and approached him.

One of the men threatened Mack as he attempted to retreat.

As Mack was walking backwards away from the men who had approached him, one of them stated that he was going to rob Mack. Then one of the alleged attempted robbers pulled out a gun and threatened Mack.

Mack who was also armed with a gun, began shooting at the man who had pulled out a gun. The man ran back to his car and attempted to drive away when he crashed into the retaining wall at around 10:54 p.m., according to the DeKalb Police Department.

Upon officers’ arrival, they found a vehicle that crashed into a concrete retaining wall. The driver of the vehicle was found to have been shot. Officers performed life saving measures until the DeKalb Fire Department arrived on scene. The driver was taken to Northwestern Kishwaukee Community Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Investigators obtained a search warrant to search Mack’s residence and a warrant for his arrest. At approximately 10:55 am., Mack was taken into custody without incident in the parking lot of 1100 W. Lincoln Hwy.

The driver was 21-years-old and lived in Aurora. Investigators recovered the gun used by the man killed and the gun believed to have been fired by Mack.

Mack is being held at the DeKalb County Jail. This is an ongoing investigation. Charges are pending, according to the DeKalb Police Department.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

