New businesses eye the Pretzel City

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Two different buildings in Freeport that are vacated at the moment will soon be home to a new grocery store and self-storage unit.

Mayor Jodi Miller confirms plans for changes to the old K-Mart at 1880 S. West Ave. and the former Shopko at 555 W South St. She says she’s excited about the possibilities, and that’s echoed from people around the community. Mayor Jodi Miller believes they will bring new life to the city.

“I think it can open up a lot of doors you know there’s a lot of vacancy in that area, you know, we recently lost the JC Penney’s on a national level they made that decision to leave Freeport, and so, you know, filling up that old K-Mart space will just maybe then attract someone else to fill in to the next spot,” said Miller.

Brock Carbajal owns Hibbett Sports, which recently opened near the proposed Hy-Vee. He looks forward to the increased foot traffic in the area.

“Not only is Hy-Vee just like a big staple in this area, it’s huge to see that a Hy-Vee would come to a smaller town like Freeport. Freeport has, you know, a pretty big population but to see a Hy-Vee, that’s really really nice and hopefully that just drags more business into location,” said Carbajal.

Logan’s Bar and Grill Owner Michelle Magee hopes these are the right developments for the community.

“While we obviously love new business and like when vacant buildings get filled,” said Magee. “I don’t know that we had a urgent need for a grocery store. We would like to see more clothing stores, maybe a Target a Kohl’s type of a place fill the space.”

Miller said Hy-Vee hopes to close on the building soon. Once that happens, work will start right away on the roof and the parking lot. True storage recently closed on the purchase of the old Shopko building and is waiting for approval on several construction permits

Miller also said there are talks about selling part of the Rawleigh building to a healthcare facility to be privately used for growing adult cannabis.

