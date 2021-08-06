More than 200 rental assistance program apps denied in Winnebago Co.

WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - Winnebago County received rental assistance funding from the federal government and established a program to disperse those funds.

The county has started dispersing the funding while complying with federal guidance for program administration. As of Aug. 4, Winnebago County paid more than 1.5 million in rental assistance from 283 applications that were approved. That is about 25 percent of the first allocation of funding the county received.

“Unfortunately, there have also been 224 applications denied, leaving more than $1 million in unpaid rent,” according to the Winnebago County Board Office.

There are 688 applications still waiting on information from the applicant. Those pending applications total more than $3.7 million in requested rental assistance.

“It is important for the public to understand the situation that our federal and state government created when they established the eviction moratorium. The moratorium allowed any renter making less than $99,000 per year, or $198,000 per year for a couple, to only sign a declaration stating that they couldn’t pay rent. Those people could not be evicted even if their lease violation happened before COVID,” according to the Winnebago County Board Office.

Many tenants are ineligible for assistance because they make too much money.

“The first problem that the federal government created when writing the rules for the rental assistance program is that assistance is only available to households earning 80% or less of the area median income,” according to the Winnebago County Board Office.

In Winnebago County, a person making less than $99,000 a year is protected from eviction but a person must earn less than $40,900 a year to be eligible for rental assistance. The county board office also said the tenant only had to sign a declaration stating that they couldn’t pay rent. However, in order to receive assistance, they have to prove they had a COVID related (directly or indirectly) hardship.

“Many tenants have not been able to do that. This has resulted in the large number of applications that are waiting for information from the applicant,” according to the Winnebago County Board Office.

