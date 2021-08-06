Leaders react to ex-Dixon Comptroller who embezzled $54 million early prison release

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The small, city of Dixon was home to what was then called the biggest, municipal heist in state history. Now, the mastermind behind it is no longer behind bars.

“I can’t believe she would ever show her face in the community again, and I think that’s the feeling of most people who live here,” said City Manager, Danny Langloss.

Rita Crundwell, the former Dixon comptroller who pleaded guilty in 2012 to embezzling nearly $54 million from the city is out of prison. She is released about eight years short of her 19 and a half year sentence.

“It just shocks the conscious,” said Langloss. “It’s reprehensible that they would even consider releasing her, but that they would do it, and not notify us.”

After hearing rumors about an early release, Langloss contacted the Pekin Federal Correctional Institution where Crundwell did her time. A prison official confirmed she was released Wednesday but didn’t know why.

“I’ve been told she’s back in Dixon,” said Langloss. “I mean, that’s a whole nother level of audacity and sociopathic to come back here.”

Crundwell lavishly spent the money on show horses, luxury vehicles and jewelry, all while Dixon roads crumbled, infrastructure suffered and city staff took multi-year pay freezes. Dixonites said they just can’t make sense of it.

“We don’t know the reasons. Is there some empathetic reason? Since we weren’t informed, we weren’t given that,” said Mayor Li Arellano. “She’s claimed medical issues in the past and that was denied... so we just don’t know.”

But city leaders said they intend to find out.

“Based on her actions. And the way she deceived and broke the trust of people who knew her for more than 20 years,” said Langloss. “The way she destroyed their lives? She cares about one person. Rita.”

