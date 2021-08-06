Advertisement

Indoor sports will be played behind the mask

Pritzker says fan capacity and season schedules will remain untouched for all high school sports for now.
By Haley Jordan
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 10:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - “If they have to have one more piece of clothing on, I guess it is what it is,” said Rockford Lutheran High School head volleyball coach Jordan Robison.

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker issues his latest mask mandate requiring masks at all indoor sporting events for athletes, officials and fans. That includes outdoor sports athletes who hold practice inside.

“This is kind of just like a bump in the road that we’re going to probably have to deal with and that we’re not really going to love, but as long as we’re playing and I don’t have to worry about telling my 10 or 11 seniors that they don’t get to do that, I’m okay,” Robison said.

COVID forced area women’s’ volleyball coaches and players to postpone last year’s season. While they say it’s disappointing to have to mask again, it’s worth getting back out on the court with fans in the stands and a traditional fall schedule.

“Everything feels normal except for the mask, so we are so excited to have a full season ahead of us,” said Belvidere North High School head volleyball coach Amanda Hicks.

Athletes says masks are barriers to the face and can affect breathing control in high intensity sports like volleyball, but those teams played with masks last spring so they’ve adapted to controlled breathing.

“If they need a break, a mask break, I make sure that they know that it’s okay to ask for that,” Hicks said.

Pritzker says fan capacity and season schedules will remain untouched for all high school sports for now. He emphasizes this mask mandate is simply to provide protection to the community while giving athletes a chance to enjoy what they love doing even if a pesky mask is the price to pay.

“They just want to play, and if that means they have to have a couple of things that are a little bit annoying to do so, they’ll do it gladly,” Hicks said.

