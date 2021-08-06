Hotter, more humid, more stormy pattern takes hold Friday

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A gradual warming trend has been in progress for much of this week, but the real heat, and to a greater extent some real humidity is still to come.

Temperatures surged to 86° in Rockford Thursday, making it the warmest day in a week. Humidity, however, was again noticeably absent. That won’t be the case any longer, now that winds have organized out of the south and will continue to do so throughout the night and in the days ahead. While humidity won’t be off the charts Friday, it’ll be noticeably more muggy than it’s been of late. A much more oppressive brand of air is due in here this weekend and well into next week.

Humidity is set to come back in a big way beginning Friday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Naturally, as one would expect in a much warmer, more humid environment, the atmosphere is going to become more unstable. Thus, a thunderstorm chance has been inserted in the forecast on a daily basis for at least the next five days, and most likely longer.

With a hot, increasingly humid airmass in place, daily rain chances are in the forecast. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Timing the individual storm chances in a pattern like this can be particularly tricky, though our confidence in the short term rain chances is rather high. A few storms may try to trickle in here well after midnight tonight and into the predawn hours of Friday. At this stage in the game, these aren’t appearing to pose much, if any of a severe weather threat, and will most likely be quite scattered in nature, meaning many may very well avoid any rain whatsoever.

A few showers and storms are possible toward dawn Friday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

None of the storms that affect us overnight are to be severe. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

The atmospheric energy ramps up quite a bit as the day goes on Friday, potentially setting the stage for some more rambunctious shower and thunderstorm activity. Again, these storms are likely to be quite scattered in nature, but with more moisture in the atmosphere, they’ll be more than capable of producing torrential downpours. An all-day washout is not in the cards. Rather, expect an hour or two of wet weather from time to time.

Showers and storms may flare again from midday on. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

A few storms may persist into the very early evening hours Friday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

There’s not a widespread threat for severe storms on Friday, however it is possible that a few storms could briefly produce gusty winds or large hail. The Stateline’s presently placed in a Level 1, Marginal Risk for Severe Weather Friday, with the afternoon hours being the favored period of risk.

One or two storms Friday could potentially produce large hail and gusty winds, especially in the afternoon. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

There’s a good degree of confidence that much of Friday evening and Friday night will be dry, as will a good chunk of Saturday. One area of potential concern would be a decaying complex of storms that may enter the area in the mid to late morning hours. Some models have this activity dying out before reaching here, while others do hold on to at least a few storms in the hours leading up to midday. We’ll need to keep a close eye on that particular cluster of storms as time draws closer.

A cluster of showers and storms may briefly affect our area late Saturday morning or early in the afternoon, though these are likely to be weakening. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Generally speaking, though, the vast majority of Saturday’s likely to be dry. Saturday evening also looks good at this juncture.

Most areas are likely to be dry Saturday afternoon into the early evening. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

The next period of potential concern would come late Saturday night into early Saturday, when another complex of storms looks to move in from the northwest. Some of these storms could also be on the strong to severe side, but the area of greatest concern for severe weather appears, at this juncture, to be well off to our north and west.

The main severe threat Saturday should be to our northwest, though a few storms may affect our area late Saturday night. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Sunday afternoon into Sunday evening may very well represent our best chance for widespread storms, some of which could be on the strong to severe side. Close monitoring of that situation will be needed, and that we will!

